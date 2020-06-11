Biz Groups Look To Enter Fight Over DOL Joint Employer Rule

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A business coalition led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has urged a New York federal judge to let it join the U.S. Department of Labor in defending the agency's recently finalized joint employer rule from a legal attack from 18 Democratic state attorneys general. The Chamber, International Franchise Association, National Retail Federation and three other industry groups told U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods on Wednesday that they stand to face significant economic harm if the new rule is scrapped. Finalized in January, the DOL's rule makes it harder for affiliated businesses to share liability for wage violations. "If the new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS