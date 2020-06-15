US, Calif. Asked To Weigh In On 'Navigable Waters' Options

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A California judge wants clarification from the Trump administration and several states battling the federal government over a revision to the Clean Water Act on whether the court should be able to issue a nationwide injunction blocking the change. Judge Richard Seeborg told the U.S. government and the coalition of states on Friday to file briefs explaining how provisions of the law that allow him to stay the effective date of the 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule should be weighed in determining whether a nationwide injunction is appropriate. Judge Seeborg gave the groups until Tuesday to file their respective positions but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS