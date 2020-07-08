Justices Widen Scope Of Birth Control Coverage Exemption

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 on Wednesday that employers can exclude birth control from their health care plans if they oppose contraception on moral or religious grounds, upholding Trump administration rules that made it easier to skirt the Affordable Care Act's contraception mandate. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld two regulations that allow companies with moral or religious objections to contraception to remove it from their health care plans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Two liberal justices sided with the administration in the 7-2 decision, which the government estimates could deprive between 70,000 and 126,000 people of access to contraception through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS