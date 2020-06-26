UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (June 26, 2020, 6:38 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen drug maker Novartis sue rival generics manufacturer Mylan, pharmaceutical wholesalers apply to revive claims against PwC over tax treatment of employees, and Bank of America sue an Italian region beset by securities claims. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Capana Swiss Advisors AG v. CFS Management Ltd. Capana Swiss Advisors AG filed a breach of contract claim on June 24 against CFS Management Ltd., an investment manager with a background in acquiring shares in energy companies and mines. Capana is represented by Fladgate LLP. The case is Capana...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS