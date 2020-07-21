Jurors Should Get A Pay Raise

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Under Title 28 of the U.S. Code, Section 1871, federal jurors are paid $50 per day, or $6.25 per hour for an eight-hour day.[1] The average jury pay per day in America for state court juries is $21.96, or $2.75 per hour for an eight-hour day.[2] Some state courts pay nothing for jury duty. The most any state pays for jury duty is $50 per day. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.[3] For an eight-hour day, federal minimum wage would be $58. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, median weekly earnings of the nation's 115.9 million full-time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS