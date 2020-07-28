California Joins Fight Against Trump's 2020 Census Exclusion

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- California and several major Golden State cities joined a growing wave of opposition to the Trump administration's July memorandum excluding undocumented immigrants from the 2020 census count, arguing in a suit filed Tuesday that the "patently unconstitutional" move will deprive citizens of adequate federal funding and political representation. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra — along with the cities of Long Beach, Los Angeles and Oakland and the Los Angeles Unified School District — sued President Donald Trump and members of his administration in California federal court, accusing them of attempting to circumvent the Constitution and alter the census' centuries-old process on...

