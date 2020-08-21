UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (August 21, 2020, 2:34 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen Vodafone hit MasterCard with an antitrust suit, Standard Life sue Insurer AXA and the Law Society launch proceedings against a firm of solicitors shut down by regulators. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Technologies of Voice Interface Ltd. v. HSBC UK Bank PLC A speech recognition technology company, Technologies of Voice Interface, has filed a part 8 claim against HSBC. The claimant is represented by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe (UK) LLP The case is Technologies of Voice Interface Ltd. v. HSBC UK Bank PLC, case number BL-2020-001322 in the High...

