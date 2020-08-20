Steve Bannon, Others Indicted Over 'Build The Wall' Campaign

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 10:03 AM EDT) -- Former Trump campaign adviser Steve Bannon and three others were arrested on Thursday morning and charged with defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with a $25 million online fundraising effort to support the construction of a wall on the southern border of the U.S. Steve Bannon and three other men have been charged over a scheme to solicit funds from donors for the construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall. (AP) Manhattan federal prosecutors allege Bannon was part of a scheme to bilk donors for an online crowdfunding campaign known as "We Build the Wall" through false representations that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS