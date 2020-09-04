What Nonprofits Should Learn From AG Lawsuits Against NRA

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 6, New York Attorney General Letitia James and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine brought blockbuster lawsuits against the National Rifle Association and the National Rifle Association Foundation, alleging that these nonprofit organizations had been systematically looted by their directors and officers, in violation of myriad laws governing nonprofits. Similar to earlier lawsuits these attorneys general brought against the Donald J. Trump Foundation and President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, the NRA actions garnered headlines due to the high-profile entities involved and, in the case of James' lawsuit against the NRA, her effort to dissolve the 149-year-old organization. Yet these actions...

