BREAKING: Labor Dept. 'Joint Employer' Rule Struck Down

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday struck down most of a U.S. Department of Labor rule limiting when two businesses share liability to the same worker under federal wage law, saying the rule conflicts with the Fair Labor Standards Act and strays too far from prior policy. U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods granted summary judgment to a coalition of states that challenged the agency's January "joint employer" rule, which imposed a four-factor test for deciding whether workers can hold two or more linked businesses liable for the same wage violation. Judge Woods said the rule violates federal rulemaking norms under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS