USPS Can Deliver Ballots, Execs Testify In 'Slowdown' Case

Law360, New York (September 16, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. Postal Service executives told a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday that carriers can handle extra mail during the October and November election season, after plaintiffs including a congressional candidate claimed President Donald Trump is planning a mail slowdown. Their testimony came during a lengthy telephone hearing conducted by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, who is considering a request for an injunction that would block what plaintiffs from California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – including Empire State Democratic House candidate Mondaire Jones – call an effort to keep ballots from being counted. Judge Marrero said he would issue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS