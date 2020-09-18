UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (September 18, 2020, 6:27 PM BST) -- This week in London has seen major Dutch housing firm Stitching Vestia sue BNP Paribas, Barclays Bank feature in a suit over defunct breast implants and Goldman Sachs take aim at a well-known wine merchant. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services I.O. Trading Ltd. v. Favorite Border LDA Cryptocurrency trading platform I.O. filed a commercial contracts and arrangements claim against Favorite Border LDA on Sept. 17. I.O. Trading is represented by Pini Franco LLP. The case is I.O. Trading Ltd v. Favorite Border LDA, case number CL-2020-000604 in the High Court of Justice...

