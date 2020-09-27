Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Judge Blocks Trump's TikTok App Store Ban

Law360 (September 27, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge halted the Trump administration's effort to ban TikTok from U.S. app stores Sunday, throwing the popular social media platform a lifeline while it litigates against the government.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ordered the government to stand down mere hours before it was slated to remove TikTok from app stores hosted by companies like Apple and Google. President Donald Trump has targeted the app over concerns that its Chinese owner, ByteDance Ltd., will steer users' data into the hands of the Chinese government.

During the hearing, TikTok's counsel, John Hall of Covington & Burling LLP, urged the...

