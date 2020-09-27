DC Judge Blocks Trump's TikTok App Store Ban

Law360 (September 27, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge halted the Trump administration's effort to ban TikTok from U.S. app stores Sunday, throwing the popular social media platform a lifeline while it litigates against the government. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ordered the government to stand down mere hours before it was slated to remove TikTok from app stores hosted by companies like Apple and Google. President Donald Trump has targeted the app over concerns that its Chinese owner, ByteDance Ltd., will steer users' data into the hands of the Chinese government. During the hearing, TikTok's counsel, John Hall of Covington & Burling LLP, urged the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS