Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Reject 4 Benefits Cases, Seek Input On Northwestern

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to wade into a battle over benefits for Dallas first responders and turned away two other cases hinging on pension withdrawal liability, but it asked the federal government to weigh in on Northwestern University workers' push to revive a proposed class action claiming their retirement savings were mismanaged.

In addition to declining to review the Fifth Circuit's decision upholding a Texas law that prevented Dallas firefighters and police officers from collecting deferred retirement benefits, the justices on Monday turned away petitions out of the Second Circuit, Eighth Circuit and First Circuit.

That means the nation's highest court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!