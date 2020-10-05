Justices Reject 4 Benefits Cases, Seek Input On Northwestern

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to wade into a battle over benefits for Dallas first responders and turned away two other cases hinging on pension withdrawal liability, but it asked the federal government to weigh in on Northwestern University workers' push to revive a proposed class action claiming their retirement savings were mismanaged. In addition to declining to review the Fifth Circuit's decision upholding a Texas law that prevented Dallas firefighters and police officers from collecting deferred retirement benefits, the justices on Monday turned away petitions out of the Second Circuit, Eighth Circuit and First Circuit. That means the nation's highest court...

