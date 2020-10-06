Beazer Homes Beats Investor Suit Over Post-Crisis Reporting

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Residential construction company Beazer Homes USA Inc. and its board of directors dodged a derivative action over the alleged long-term inflation of the value of Beazer's land holdings, with a Georgia federal judge saying shareholders' allegations were too vague. U.S. District Judge Leigh M. May on Monday dismissed a suit brought by several individual stockholders and institutional investor Steamfitters Local 449 Pension & Retirement Security Funds, but left the door open for them to file an amended complaint. Judge May said the allegations weren't specific enough to show the directors of Atlanta-based Beazer intentionally misstated or omitted information about the company's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS