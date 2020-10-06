Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Beazer Homes Beats Investor Suit Over Post-Crisis Reporting

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Residential construction company Beazer Homes USA Inc. and its board of directors dodged a derivative action over the alleged long-term inflation of the value of Beazer's land holdings, with a Georgia federal judge saying shareholders' allegations were too vague.

U.S. District Judge Leigh M. May on Monday dismissed a suit brought by several individual stockholders and institutional investor Steamfitters Local 449 Pension & Retirement Security Funds, but left the door open for them to file an amended complaint.

Judge May said the allegations weren't specific enough to show the directors of Atlanta-based Beazer intentionally misstated or omitted information about the company's...

