Taxation With Representation: Simpson, Cleary, Ropes & Gray

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 5:36 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners buys Astound Broadband for $8.1 billion, American Tower acquires telecommunications company InSite Wireless for $3.5 billion, and Advent International pays $2.7 billion for a Nielsen business. Stonepeak's $8.1B Cable Deal Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners on Nov. 1 revealed plans to buy U.S. cable operator Astound Broadband for $8.1 billion from TPG Capital and Patriot Media Management in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Seyfarth Shaw LLP. The Simpson Thacher team advising Stonepeak includes tax partner Jonathan Goldstein and associate Edward Grais. The Cleary Gottlieb...

