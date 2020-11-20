Apple Wants Data Withheld From Google's In-House Attys

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 11:07 PM EST) -- Apple Inc., AT&T, advertising company GroupM and a slew of others urged a District of Columbia federal court Friday to only allow Google's outside counsel to access their most sensitive confidential information in the U.S. Department of Justice's suit accusing the internet giant of illegally maintaining its monopolies. The DOJ hit Google LLC with the landmark antitrust suit last month, claiming the company has been unlawfully maintaining its dominant position in related search and advertising markets through billions of dollars in deals with mobile and software industry players that make its search engine the default. As part of the DOJ's investigation...

