Google Attys Want Access To Rivals' Docs In Antitrust Fight

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- Google has urged a District of Columbia federal court to allow the company's in-house counsel to view confidential information belonging to Apple, Amazon, AT&T and others in litigation over allegations that the search engine giant illegally stifles search and search advertising competition. The court should allow Google's in-house attorneys Shaudy Danaye-Elmi and Lara Kollios to view the information rather than restrict access to the company's outside counsel, as the two lawyers neither participate in nor give advice on Google's business decisions concerning competition, marketing or product design, according to a reply brief it filed Wednesday with the court. Danaye-Elmi and Kollios...

