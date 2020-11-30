30 AGs Back $465M J&J Verdict In Landmark Opioid Trial

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- A $465 million judgment against Johnson & Johnson after the first trial in a nationwide wave of opioid-crisis litigation was legally sound and strengthened other lawsuits aimed at holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for rampant painkiller addiction, 30 attorneys general told the Oklahoma Supreme Court. In an amicus brief filed Nov. 25 and docketed Monday, the bipartisan group of AGs urged the Sooner State's high court to reject J&J's challenge to last year's judgment, which sided with Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter in concluding that J&J deceptively marketed prescription opioids and must fund anti-addiction programs. The amicus brief focused mainly on an...

