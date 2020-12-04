UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (December 4, 2020, 4:55 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen pharmaceutical giant Teva hit Astellas with a patent suit, Volkswagen sue several shippers and Prince Harry sue several tabloids for defamation. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Hinduja Global Solutions (UK) Ltd. v. Student Loan Co. Ltd. A U.K. public body that provides student loans was hit with a Part 7 claim Dec. 3 by a unit of India's Hinduja Group. According to a 2015 press release, Hinduja signed a deal with Student Loan Co. Ltd. to provide contact center support for students looking to go...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS