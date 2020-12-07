TikTok Rulings May Clarify Scope Of Economic Powers Law

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 4:47 PM EST) -- The fight between the Trump administration and popular video-sharing social network TikTok continues on multiple fronts. TikTok and some of its most prominent users are now litigating against the Trump administration in at least three different forums, all stemming from two executive orders issued by President Donald Trump on Aug. 6 and Aug.14, in which he labeled TikTok a threat to the national security of the U.S. Those orders, along with rules issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce soon thereafter, sought to limit Chinese government influence over TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance Ltd. in two ways: (1) by prohibiting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS