Tale Of The Tape: Two Facebook Complaints

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:50 PM EST) -- Federal and state-level enforcers filed parallel actions in D.C. federal court on Wednesday each accusing Facebook of buying up potential competitors and using other tactics to preserve its monopoly over social networking in the U.S. While the suits largely attack the same conduct, there are some important distinctions between the cases. The Federal Trade Commission and a contingent of state-level attorneys general, including those from the District of Columbia and Guam, filed separate complaints accusing Facebook of violating antitrust law by illegally maintaining a monopoly position for the past decade. The complaints take the same approach to identifying the markets and...

