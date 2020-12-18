A Review Of 2020's Key US Sanctions Developments

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- Despite a global pandemic, throughout 2020, the U.S. continued to expand the use of economic sanctions in an aggressive and, in some cases, unconventional manner in pursuit of U.S. foreign policy objectives. While new sanctions targeting China, with good reason, have commanded extensive domestic and international attention, the Trump administration also continued to leverage existing sanctions authorities to squeeze unfriendly regimes in Iran and Venezuela, with potential implications for an incoming Biden administration. And although enforcement activity by the Office of Foreign Assets Control declined, published enforcement actions identify key risk areas as OFAC continues to focus its attention on sanctions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS