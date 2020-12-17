Google Hit With 3rd Monopolization Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 1:05 PM EST) -- A group of 38 attorneys general hit Google with a third enforcement action on Thursday, accusing the internet giant of monopolizing markets for search and search advertising, marking the latest antitrust attack on large technology companies in recent weeks. The suit from a coalition co-led by New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Google of illegally maintaining its monopoly power in the general search services and search advertising markets, similar to a suit lodged by the U.S. Department of Justice and a group of states in October. A group of states with Republican attorneys general led by Texas filed a second...

