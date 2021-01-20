What The Oracle-TikTok Saga Means For Oracle Licensees

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 1:56 PM EST) -- As a new administration takes over in the White House, it is unlikely that a deal will be completed between TikTok's parent company ByteDance and Oracle Corp. The anticipated deal would have given Oracle oversight of U.S. operations of TikTok. Oracle's interest in TikTok last year was perplexing: Why did Oracle want to be connected to a free social media site that was the target of serious allegations regarding data collection and security? What follows explores the recent events surrounding Oracle's ongoing strategy for cloud relevance, suggests how Oracle intended the acquisition of TikTok to fulfill this strategy, and, finally, suggests...

