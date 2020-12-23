Sabre, AGs Reach $2.4M Pact Over Hotel Booking Data Breach

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- Travel tech giant Sabre Corp. has agreed to pay $2.4 million and tighten its breach response agreements with hotels that use its online booking system to resolve a probe launched by attorneys general from New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania and two dozen other states into a 2017 data breach that compromised roughly 1.3 million credit cards, the regulators announced Wednesday. The 27 attorneys general claim that Sabre failed to adhere to their states' breach notification and data security laws in its response to a cyberattack that hit the SynXis Central Reservation System maintained by its business segment Sabre Hospitality Solutions. The online...

