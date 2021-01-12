State AGs' 2020 Actions Offer Hints At 2021 Priorities

By Ashley Taylor, Christopher Carlson and Miranda Dore

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who was recently nominated to be Joe Biden's HHS secretary, secured a $344 million judgment against Johnson & Johnson LLP related to its pelvic mesh products, while 42 states and the District of Columbia resolved a similar investigation for $117 million.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich regularly demonstrated a willingness to seek consumer restitution, and in December 2020, he obtained a $2 million commitment from CenturyLink Inc. to invest in fiberoptic infrastructure as part of a state consent judgment.

The Indiana and Massachusetts attorneys general each received almost five times more in restitution for Indiana and Massachusetts consumers from Equifax Inc. than what they would have received if they had joined the multistate settlement related to a 2017 nationwide data breach. Outgoing Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill was not shy about his strategy, stating: "We knew back in 2019 that we could get a better deal for Hoosiers than the amounts being discussed as part of the multistate settlement."

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford broke from a multistate investigation of the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint to reach a resolution that included (1) a commitment to higher broadband internet speed across the country and for Native American tribes, (2) a Nevada-specific paid apprenticeship program and (3) $30 million in charitable contributions.

There have been a rash of corporate predators who have taken advantage of — and often ruined — vulnerable people. Among the worst examples of these predators are the for-profit colleges that became the darlings of Wall Street during this time.

