'Hole' In Bannon's Pardon May Leave Room For New Charges

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump's midnight pardon for former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon covers existing charges in his border wall fund fraud case, according to language released by the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday, but experts say it does not shield him from further prosecution — even in the same case. Bannon was pardoned late Tuesday for federal wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy charges tied to the $25 million We Build The Wall fundraiser after prosecutors said he pocketed more than $1 million despite promising that "100%" of the funds would go toward a Mexico border wall. While the...

