Epic Judge Doubts Apple's 'Quirky' Samsung Subpoena Bid

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- A California magistrate judge told Apple on Monday that he's "struggling" with the tech giant's "almost quirky" request to subpoena Samsung in Epic Games' antitrust fight over App Store fees, noting that Samsung is only one participant in Apple's proposed market, and Apple should already have Samsung-related information from Epic. During a hearing via Zoom, U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson said the information Apple Inc. wants implicates non-party Samsung Electronics America Inc.'s confidential information, and therefore Apple needs to show it has a substantial need for the requested documents. However, the judge repeatedly said he's struggling with the subpoena request,...

