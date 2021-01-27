FTC, States Accuse Cos. Of 'Deceptive' Fundraising Calls

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission, over 30 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit on Tuesday alleging a group of companies made "abusive, unsolicited, deceptive" charity fundraising calls to hundreds of millions of Americans in a scheme that illegally extracted millions of dollars from donors. The agency and the states told a Michigan federal court that Associated Community Services, Inc., Directele Inc., and their three sister companies solicited donations for "sham" charities since at least 2008 by making over 1.3 fundraising billion calls to more than 67 million telephone numbers. In these calls, the lawsuit said the companies misled donors on how the...

