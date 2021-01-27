And Now A Word From The Panel: Fewer MDLs, More Actions

By Alan Rothman

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

PANEL TRIVIA CORNER



December Trivia Question

When was the last time that the panel held a hearing session in November?





Answer to December Trivia Question

Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, when Thanksgiving fell on the second to last Thursday in November, instead of the last Thursday. That hearing session was held in the Big Apple — New York, New York.





January Trivia Question

When was the last year that the panel considered more than 100 new MDL petitions?

Like to venture a guess as to this month's trivia question? Have tidbits of panel trivia that you would like to be featured in an upcoming column? Please do not hesitate to drop me a note at arothman@sidley.com.