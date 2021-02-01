Lawsuits Mount As Robinhood Eases Trading Restrictions

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- Online stock trading platform Robinhood is facing more than 30 civil lawsuits over its decision last week to block users from buying shares of GameStop and other volatile stocks recently caught up in a trading frenzy. The flow of new suits, filed in federal courts all over the country since Thursday, seemed to slow Monday morning at the same time that Robinhood cut the number of companies facing trading restrictions from 50 to just eight, including GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings and BlackBerry, which are still subject to strict buying limits. But the reduced restrictions are unlikely to appease the many Robinhood...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS