Republican AGs Likely To Challenge Biden On Multiple Fronts

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 3:04 PM EST) -- During the past four years, Democratic state attorneys general filed a record number of lawsuits against the Trump administration's executive orders.[1] Now, with the Biden administration in office and the shoe on the other foot, a coalition of six Republican state attorneys general have committed to use "all available means to combat potential federal overreach." If the partisan divide continues in Congress, as suggested by the current COVID-19 relief legislation, President Joe Biden's supporters will urge him to follow the lead of Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump and pass landmark policies through executive orders and federal agency regulations. If Biden...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS