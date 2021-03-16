Unhappy AGs Have Options In Latest Purdue Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The worst fears of state attorneys general materialized on Tuesday when Purdue Pharma LP and the Sackler family revealed the details of the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, with many states immediately declaring their "disappointment" about accountability and remedies for the deadliest drug crisis in the nation's history. Since the maker of OxyContin first filed for Chapter 11 in 2019 as part of a tentative deal reached with 24 states to end lawsuits over the opioid crisis, a bloc of state attorneys general have expressed worry over how to address the human toll of the epidemic. The attorneys general were quick...

