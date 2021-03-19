Gambit To Block Trump's Midnight Regulations Will Likely Fail

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- As has become customary at the end of a presidential administration, the Trump team finalized a number of changes to federal regulations in its last few months in office. On Jan. 20, President Joe Biden issued an order immediately freezing all pending regulations — but that order does not reach the many regulations that went into effect just before that date. For these finalized and effective Trump regulations, the only way for the new administration to alter or suspend them is to go through the same notice and comment rulemaking by which the regulations were created — a cumbersome process which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS