UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 5:24 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen HSBC face a new group action lawsuit from investors in a film scheme, the owner of Chelsea soccer club hit a book publisher with a libel claim, and EasyJet's founder take aim at another company for using the prefix "Easy." Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services The Eclipse Investors v. HSBC Private Bank (UK) Ltd. A group of investors in a film financing schemes filed a part 7 claim on March 22 against HSBC's private banking arm. HSBC is facing a £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion) lawsuit for losses allegedly caused...

