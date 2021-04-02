Robinhood Restricted-Trading Suits Will Play Out In Florida

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Dozens of lawsuits against stock-trading app Robinhood over its move to block users from buying shares of GameStop and other volatile stocks will be centralized and moved to the Southern District of Florida, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation said. Panel Chair Karen K. Caldwell said Thursday that even though the suits have varied defendants and legal claims, there's enough common ground to centralize the cases. Many of the plaintiffs and all of the defendants supported centralization, the order noted. "We find that the actions ... involve common questions of fact, and that centralization in the Southern District of Florida...

