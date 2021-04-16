5 Key Details As Drugmakers Face $50B Opioid Trial In Calif.

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Barring last-minute settlements, Johnson & Johnson, Endo Pharmaceuticals and other major drugmakers are poised to go to trial Monday against some of California's largest counties, which are seeking $50 billion in one of the nation's oldest opioid-crisis cases. The West Coast clash centers on now-familiar allegations that pharmaceutical manufacturers — divisions of J&J, Endo, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan PLC — to varying degrees bankrolled pernicious promotional campaigns for prescription painkillers, unleashing a devastating wave of drug dependence and death. But the Golden State also gives drugmakers a golden opportunity to offer a little-explored defense — that the primary premise of opioid...

