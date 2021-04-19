High Court Sidesteps Autodialer Cases After Facebook Ruling

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cleared off its docket four disputes over what qualifies as an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, ordering the Second and Sixth Circuits to revisit rulings that conflicted with the justices' recent decision to side with Facebook's narrow reading of the term while letting two other appellate court holdings stand. In its latest order list, the justices vacated the Second Circuit's ruling from last April in Duran v. La Boom Disco and the Sixth Circuit's July decision in Allan v. Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency — which both broadly defined autodialer to cover any equipment that has...

