$50B Opioid Trial Starts With Warring Views Of Drug Marketing

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- California counties and major drugmakers locked horns Monday at the start of the second trial in a historic surge of opioid-crisis litigation, lashing one another with dramatically divergent depictions of how pharmaceutical companies marketed addictive painkillers. During livestreamed opening statements, lawyers for some of the Golden State's largest counties blamed pharmaceutical marketing for widespread opioid abuse, while attorneys for some of the nation's largest drugmakers insisted that the trial will actually show they've acted responsibly. Motley Rice LLC member Fidelma Fitzpatrick — counsel for Los Angeles, Orange and Santa Clara counties — told Orange County Judge Peter J. Wilson that drugmakers...

