Water Rule Reinstatement Shows Specific Objections Are Key

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Last month, in Colorado v. EPA, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit lifted the only preliminary injunction against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' latest attempt to define the scope of waters and wetlands subject to federal regulation under the Clean Water Act, or CWA. The Tenth Circuit's decision not only allowed the Navigable Waters Protection Rule to take effect in Colorado, but it also revealed key elements necessary for challengers to demonstrate when seeking preliminary relief against an agency rule. Practitioners seeking such relief should heed the Tenth Circuit's direction to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS