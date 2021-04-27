Indivior To Shell Out $300M To Put To Rest Suboxone Cases

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical manufacturer Indivior has agreed to pay a total of $300 million to all 50 states to settle allegations it falsely and aggressively marketed the opioid-based drug Suboxone, an alleged scheme that led to the misuse of Medicaid funds, according to an agreement unveiled Tuesday. Suboxone is used to treat opioid addiction. Indivior was accused of falsely promoting Suboxone Sublingual Film as safer and less addictive than other similar products, according to a handful of whistleblower suits lodged in New Jersey and Virginia federal courts. Indivior's former parent company Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC had already paid $700 million to resolve similar...

