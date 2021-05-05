Opioid Crisis Is In Hospital's Front Yard, Doctor Testifies

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles County doctor testified Wednesday that the addiction crisis allegedly fueled by four drugmakers is so severe that she regularly sees recently discharged patients using opioids on her hospital grounds. As three California counties and a city continue to make their case that divisions of drugmakers Janssen, Endo, Teva and Allergan PLC pushed harmful opioids that have caused vast suffering, they brought to the stand Rebecca Trotzky-Sirr, medical director of urgent care at one of the country's largest public hospitals, LAC/USC. Diagnoses of opioid use disorder are frequent and opioid overdose deaths are seen "probably every day" in her...

