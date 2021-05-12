Attys 'Wasting Time' In Sluggish Opioid Trial: Calif. Judge

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A bummed-out California judge on Wednesday lambasted loquacious lawyers for handling the nation's second opioid crisis trial at a decidedly West Coast clip, declaring that they've been "wasting time" with irrelevant inquiries during four weeks of increasingly tedious testimony. A California judge on Wednesday criticized attorneys on all sides of an opioid trial for their "time-consuming" approach to the case. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter J. Wilson did not spare any attorneys in the $50 billion case from his constructive criticism, explicitly saying that everyone has frittered away precious hours with hypercautious questioning. "All counsel in this...

