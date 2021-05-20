Illinois Ruling Clarifies Ch. 7 Substantial Contribution Claims

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 11:35 AM EDT) -- This article discusses substantial contribution claims filed in Chapter 7 cases. To encourage creditors, equity interest holders, indenture trustees and unofficial committees to take actions that benefit a Chapter 9 or Chapter 11 estate, the Bankruptcy Code confers administrative expense status on claims for expenses incurred by them in making a substantial contribution in such cases. Administrative expense status is also given to claims for reimbursement of reasonable professional fees incurred by such entities in making a substantial contribution. See Confirmation, Indentures and Indenture Trustees, Ad Hoc and Other Committees on Lexis Practical Guidance for further information on these topics....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS