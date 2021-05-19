CBS, Moonves Fight Class Cert. For Investors' #MeToo Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- CBS Corp. and former CEO Les Moonves have told a New York federal judge that while a securities suit over sexual misconduct allegations against Moonves did manage to "narrowly survive" the pleading stage, it has no business proceeding as a class action. The broadcasting giant and its former leader filed their opposition Tuesday to a certification bid from investors who claim they were misled by statements Moonves made in the midst of the #MeToo movement, months before an explosive July 2018 exposé in the New Yorker detailed Moonves' alleged history of workplace sexual harassment. The majority of the original complaint was...

