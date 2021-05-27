Senate Adds Trade Package To Major Tech Bill Aimed At China

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 11:13 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Thursday added a major section on international trade to a sprawling bill that already contained roughly $250 billion to boost the country's technological and economic competition with China, including over $50 billion for domestic semiconductor production and $1.5 billion for telecommunications funding along with enforcement boosts for intellectual property and antitrust. But the package ran into trouble late Thursday as an objector blocked quick action, according to Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D. "I'm not sure how we resolve this one," Thune told reporters about 8:30 p.m. "As of right now there's no real path forward. ... It's a...

