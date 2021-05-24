Columbia Workers Ask Court To OK $13M ERISA Settlement

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Columbia University will pay $13 million to become the 11th school to settle ERISA litigation over its retirement plans' investments and fees, agreeing to shell out a slightly above-average amount of money for this type of suit to end the case on the verge of a trial. So far, the average settlement netted in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action against a university is $10.6 million, according to a Law360 analysis of the 11 deals made public in these cases so far. Columbia's settlement total was made public Friday. The university that paid the most money, $18.1 million, was the Massachusetts...

