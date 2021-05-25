Ga. Judge Chastises Atty For Repping Clients He's Never Met

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Tuesday questioned how an attorney can make representations to the court and answer interrogatories on behalf of clients in a personal injury suit if he's never met the people he's representing. After hearing from Nicholas Bedford of Dennis Corry Smith & Dixon LLP that he's neither met nor spoken with his trucking clients in a suit over an accident, U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg expressed surprise that the lawyer would speak authoritatively on their behalf. Bedford represents the company Trucking Experts LLC and truck driver Shoazim Rakmanov, who is accused of striking a car in a 2018...

