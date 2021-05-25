Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Judge Chastises Atty For Repping Clients He's Never Met

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Tuesday questioned how an attorney can make representations to the court and answer interrogatories on behalf of clients in a personal injury suit if he's never met the people he's representing.

After hearing from Nicholas Bedford of Dennis Corry Smith & Dixon LLP that he's neither met nor spoken with his trucking clients in a suit over an accident, U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg expressed surprise that the lawyer would speak authoritatively on their behalf. Bedford represents the company Trucking Experts LLC and truck driver Shoazim Rakmanov, who is accused of striking a car in a 2018...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!