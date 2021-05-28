Video Games Are Latest Antitrust Target But May Not Be Last

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Following a template set by Epic Games' lawsuit against Apple, plaintiffs firms have opened new antitrust fronts against closed digital ecosystems by targeting two of the world's largest video game platforms. Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, the company behind the PlayStation, and PC gaming giant Valve Corp., responsible for the hugely popular Steam gaming platform, have been hit with proposed class actions accusing them of using their monopolies over those closed ecosystems to line their pockets through more expensive rates and 30% commissions on digital-only copies of games, netting billions of dollars in allegedly anti-competitive profits. Closed digital ecosystems, where the platform owner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS